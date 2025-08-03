Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 6,337 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 156.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.17.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,570 shares of company stock worth $110,581,672. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $446.66 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

