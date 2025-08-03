Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

NYSE AX opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $2,042,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,797,000 after purchasing an additional 276,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

