Avalon Trust Co Sells 1,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Avalon Trust Co decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

