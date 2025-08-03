Avalon Trust Co Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $237.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $250.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

