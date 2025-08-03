Avalon Trust Co Has $410,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avalon Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after buying an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 493,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

