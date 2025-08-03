Avalon Trust Co Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Avalon Trust Co cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

