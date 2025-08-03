Avalon Trust Co Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up 1.2% of Avalon Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 223,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,131,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,352,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $184.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

