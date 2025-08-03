AU Optronics (AUOTY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $71.28 billion for the quarter.

AU Optronics Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of AUOTY opened at $4.31 on Friday. AU Optronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.45.

AU Optronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a yield of 189.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th.

About AU Optronics

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

