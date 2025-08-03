Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

