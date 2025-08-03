Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 2.5% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,645 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,954,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,349,000 after purchasing an additional 484,133 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,913,942 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,636,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,412,000 after purchasing an additional 678,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $179.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

