AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $37,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 20.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Melius downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $182.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

