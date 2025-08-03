Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,490,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 223,805 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 933,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 111,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 711,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,178 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.