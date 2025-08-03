AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 25,841.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,382,000 after buying an additional 10,195,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,645 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,769,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,058,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 3.3%

AbbVie stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.30.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 518.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.