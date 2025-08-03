306,766 Shares in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 306,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in State Street by 98.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

State Street Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $108.55 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

