Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 918 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in XPO by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in XPO by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPO by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,369,000 after purchasing an additional 425,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

XPO stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.38.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

