Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 463 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,136.50. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.