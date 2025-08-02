Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,258 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,950,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Alamos Gold by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,288,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 663,381 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 591,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Alamos Gold by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 559,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 505,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGI. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

