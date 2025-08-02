Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1,690.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 224,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 215,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xylem by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:XYL opened at $142.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.