XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 482.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $49,188,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 933,842 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $12,114,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 800,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 234,473 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

