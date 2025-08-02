XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 8,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.34. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

