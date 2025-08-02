XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,351 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

