XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,140,000 shares, anincreaseof1,963.3% from the June 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on shares of XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.40 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on XPeng and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.
Check Out Our Latest Report on XPEV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
XPeng Price Performance
XPeng stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 2.50. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XPeng
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.