XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,140,000 shares, anincreaseof1,963.3% from the June 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on shares of XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.40 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on XPeng and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in XPeng by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 2.50. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

