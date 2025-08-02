Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Position Cut by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $314.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.32. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $271.01 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 252.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.