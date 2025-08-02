Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $270.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.