Wealthquest Corp Invests $59,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $146,199.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,172.44. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

