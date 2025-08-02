Wealthquest Corp Invests $33,000 in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,196,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,114 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 3,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 588,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 573,988 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras in the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 316,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220,780 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras during the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras Price Performance

NYSE:EBR opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.56. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 23.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

