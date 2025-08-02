Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

