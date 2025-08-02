W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Trading Up 1.1%

WPC stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.64.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

About W.P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.