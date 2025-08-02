Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Short Interest Up 14,819.0% in July

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,130,000 shares, anincreaseof14,819.0% from the June 30th total of 67,900 shares. Approximately5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

