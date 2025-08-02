Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,937 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,384,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 323,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 56,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Cox bought 100,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $911,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 242,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,250.69. This trade represents a 70.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 20.35 and a current ratio of 16.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

