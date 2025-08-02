Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CFO Robert F. Probst Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Probst sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $266,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,515.80. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,097,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

