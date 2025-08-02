Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Short Interest Up 24,277.5% in July

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,070,000 shares, agrowthof24,277.5% from the June 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,549,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,549,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after buying an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,054,000 after purchasing an additional 616,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,088,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,990,000 after purchasing an additional 201,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,207,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,704,000 after purchasing an additional 303,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

