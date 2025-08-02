Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $445.04 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $462.85. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.22 and a 200-day moving average of $406.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

