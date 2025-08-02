Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Cut by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $125.23 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $98.47 and a one year high of $130.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.