UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Short Interest Up 32,340.9% in July

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,840,000 shares, anincreaseof32,340.9% from the June 30th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

UWM Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.70. UWM has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $1,640,147.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 898,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,572. This trade represents a 30.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200,648 shares of company stock worth $30,194,717. Corporate insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 101.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in UWM by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in UWM by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

