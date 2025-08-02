US Bancorp DE Sells 14,822 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $44,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7%

VBK stock opened at $277.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

