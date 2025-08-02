US Bancorp DE Sells 121,441 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,002,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,441 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:T opened at $27.76 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

