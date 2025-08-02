US Bancorp DE Has $98.29 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $98,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $39,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $113.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $119.96.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,163.04. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.