US Bancorp DE Has $39 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southern were worth $39,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Southern by 26.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Southern by 530.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group grew its position in Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.27.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

