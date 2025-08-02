US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $43,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,641.1% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $837.00 to $798.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $771.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $831.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $853.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 195.01%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.