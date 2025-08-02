UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 340 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.17. The company has a market cap of $344.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 518.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.81.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

