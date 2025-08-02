Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,620 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 4.4%

CLF stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

