United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 468,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Stock Down 2.4%

RJF opened at $163.12 on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

