United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Gartner by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of IT opened at $328.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Barclays reduced their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $455.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,001.85. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.