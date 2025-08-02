United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $788,000 Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

