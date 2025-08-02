United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

