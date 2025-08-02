United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 9,193 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 4.0%

SHW stock opened at $344.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.