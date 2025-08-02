United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) Short Interest Update

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 498,200 shares, agrowthof4,600.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

United Maritime Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:USEA opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.92. United Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%.

United Maritime Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. United Maritime’s payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

