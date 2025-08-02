Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $219.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

