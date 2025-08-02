UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 3,595.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after buying an additional 98,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,835,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

